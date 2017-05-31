Photos: Chris Brown throws pool party to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Chris Brown hosted the cutest birthday party for his daughter Royalty!

The 28-year-old entertainer’s baby girl just turned three and the father-daughter duo decided to celebrate with a pool party on Sunday (May 28).

Chris took to his Instagram to share lots of photos from the event, which included tons of friends, presents and some colorful sweet treats.

“MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!. HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU,” Chris wrote, along with a pretty portrait Royalty.

It looks like everyone had a blast at the birthday bash!

Check out photos from Royalty‘s party below.

Source: Justjared.com

The post Photos: Chris Brown throws pool party to celebrate daughter’s birthday appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

