PHOTOS: Continental Basketball League Tip-Off Game #CBLAfrica

The highly anticipated Continental Basketball League kicked off on Friday, May 12 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The tournament tagged #MayMadness involves 6 teams namely Lagos Warriors, Lagos City Stars, Eko Kings, Yaounde Giants, Izobe Dragons and Abidjan Raiders.

The tip off game of the tournament was between the Lagos Warriors and the Yaounde Giants and finished 104 – 66 in favor of the Giants.

Check out some pictures from the game below

All pictures were taken by Anazia Richy E.

