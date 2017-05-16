Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: DJ Hearts celebrates 10 years of spinning discs in style

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

By Stuart G-Khast

It was a full house at Victoria club in Kireka on Sunday as veteran DJ Hearts celebrated 10 years of spinning discs.

Hearts celebrated the big milestone in style as he mingled with his fans who have supported him over the years.  The night was also graced by Nutty Neithan who entertained revelers.  VJ Junior was the hype man of the evening.

Here are some photos from the night.

DJ Hearts 10th anniversary celebration

