Photos: Eddy Kenzo fills up stadium in Guinea Bissau

Local singer Eddy Kenzo is hoisting the Ugandan flag high across the continent.

The “Sitya Loss” star made history in Guinea Bissau on Saturday after he filled up their national stadium. Kenzo entertained thousands of revelers in the capital Bissau at Estádio 24 de Setembro whose capacity is said to be 20,000 people.

The “Jubilation” singer could not hide his joy at the feat. “Thank you Guinea Bissau Last night was Magical. One man SHOW full stadium,” he wrote online alongside the photos.

Meanwhile, Kenzo will head to Ethiopia for his next show. It is slated for May 29.

Here are some photos from the Guinea Bissau show.

