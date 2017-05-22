Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTOS: Eko Kings Vs Yaounde Giants #CBLAfrica

Posted on May 22, 2017

The big game of the weekend in #CBLAfrica tipped off on Saturday evening as the unbeaten Yaounde Giants faced off against the unbeaten Eko Kings.

Check out photos from the game

#CBLAfrica
Eko Kings

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica
Yaounde Giants

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica
Half time performance

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

#CBLAfrica

All photos were taken by Anazia Richy E.

