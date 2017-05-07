Photos: Emir Sanusi Lamido visits 8-month old baby raped in Kano
Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has visited 8-month-old Khadija Bashir who was raped by her mother’s husband’s friend in Kano. The Emir is pictured at the Teaching Hospital Kano with the lil baby.
