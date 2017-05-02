Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Folashade Okoya Celebrates 40th Birthday In Style

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

The wife of Nigerian Billionaire businessman, Rasak Okoya, Folashade celebrated her 40th birthday in style over the weekend. The Managing Director of the Eleganza Industrial City Folashade Okoya celebrated her 40th birthday in style on Sunday at Eleganza Estate. The celebrant had dignitaries present at her occasion including billionaire businessman and Africa’s richest man, Aliko…

The post Photos: Folashade Okoya Celebrates 40th Birthday In Style appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.