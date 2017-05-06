Photos From Adesua Etomi And Banky W’s Introduction

Following the announcement of their engagement on Tuesday, one which sent the internet rolling, Nigerian R&B singer and EME Boss, Banky W and his fiancee, Adesua Etomi have taken their relationship to the next level. Recall that Banky W was reported to have proposed to the actress back in February before making the relationship public…

