Photos From Banky W And Adesua Etomi’s Romantic Date Night In Dubai
Nollywood’s hottest couple are currently in Dubai filming the sequel to their hit movie “The wedding party” with other stars, they took out time to enjoy a romantic night in the arabian city, peep photos from their date below: …. and Don Jazzy was also there too Source: Naijaloaded
