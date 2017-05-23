Photos From Beyonce And JayZ’s African Themed Baby Shower

Grammy winning singer, Beyonce is currently expecting twins with her husband Jay-Z. OnSaturday, she had a ‘Carter Push Party’ at a private residence in Beverly Hills. Their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy amongst other family members and famous friends were in attendance. More photos after the cut…

