Photos from IBB’s daughter’s grande ball after wedding

Ibrahim Babangida’s daughter, Halimat Babangida and Auwal Abdullahi’s tied the knot today and according to reports, more than 30 private jets landed in the state for the wedding. The aircraft brought the various dignitaries that attended the event. The police also provided air surveillance and security. Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience, Senate President Bukola Saraki and former vice president Namadi Sambo were also present at the wedding.

According to NAN, Abdullahi gave 10 cows and N500,000 as dowry for his bride and in case



you don’t yet know, the groom is the Sarkin Sudan of Gombe, in Gombe state. Gen. Garba Wushishi performed the symbolic ceremony of handing over Halimat at 2.45 pm in marriage to Abdullahi. Gov. Ibrahim Dankwanbo of Gombe state received the bride on behalf of the groom, who hails from the state.

More photos after the cut

Photo Crdt: GumsuAbacha.com

