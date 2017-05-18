Photos from Memorial Service of South African girl, Karabo, killed and burnt to death by her boyfriend

Family and friends gathered at Diepkloof Hall in Soweto on Wednesday for the memorial service of slain Karabo Mokoena, who was killed and burnt to death by boyfriend, Sandile.

A red carpet was laid out in the hall. A large black and white portrait of smiling Mokoena stood on a canvas in the front on the hall.

A white candle covered with a pink ribbon was placed on the stage‚ which was adorned with fresh white flowers. Soft music was playing in the background as row by row‚ seats began filling up.



Mokoena’s funeral service will be held on Friday, May 19th. See more photos below…

