Photos From The Burial Of 28-year-old Man U Fan Who Died In Calabar Viewing Centre

One of the Manchester United fans that were electrocuted at a viewing centre at Nyangasang, Calabar Municipality on April 20th, has been laid to rest. Chukwu Ebuka Francis Ejiofor was buried in his hometown Oma Eke Town in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State on Friday, May 5th. He is survived by his parents, …

The post Photos From The Burial Of 28-year-old Man U Fan Who Died In Calabar Viewing Centre appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

