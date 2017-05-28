Photos From Victor Moses Wedding In London

Chelsea and Super Eagles star, Victor Moses today got married to his long time partner in London today. The wedding comes a week after winning the Premier League with Chelsea and a day after receiving a red card in Chelsea’s FA Cup final 2-1 loss to Arsenal.

The couple, who exchanged marital vows in the front of few family members, friends and colleagues, already have two kids together, a five-year-old son Brentley and a two-year-old daughter Nyah.

Victor Moses with wife and kids as Chelsea celebrate Premier League title win…

Having managed to keep this family very private, not much is known about his wife but it is reported that Moses’ bride is an English woman of Nigerian descent.

The post Photos From Victor Moses Wedding In London appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

