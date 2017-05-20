Photos from wedding ceremony of an Igbo man and his Muslim girlfriend in Malaysia

An Igbo man who has been identified as Collins recently married his heartthrob in a wedding ceremony that was held in Jasin District in Melaka, Malaysia. His friends and some members of his Muslim girlfriend’s family, attended the inter-religion/race wedding ceremony that had them all smiling. More photos after the cut;

