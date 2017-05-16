Photos: FUNAAB Staff Celebrate VC’s Suspension In Style, Fry Akara

The staff of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, FUNAAB have been thrown into joyous mood following the ruling of the Ogun State High court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta ordering the suspension of the institution’s Vice – Chancellor, Prof. Olusola Oyewole. Recall that the court in its judgement had ordered that the University’s Vice Chancellor…

The post Photos: FUNAAB Staff Celebrate VC’s Suspension In Style, Fry Akara appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

