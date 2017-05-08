Photos: Geosteady holds successful concert in Qatar

Singer Geosteady has made history in Qatar.

This after he held a successful concert at Africana Lounge, Swiss Bell Hotel in Qatari capital, Doha on Friday, making him the first Ugandan artiste to ever perform in Qatar.

Geosteady kept revelers who had turned up in big numbers for the show on their feet as he performed all his top singles.

Speaking after the event, he expressed his gratitude to fans and organisers for a memorable time.

“I would like to thank everyone that turned up last night at Africana Lounge Swiss Bell Hotel in Doha. We really made history with the venue parked to full capacity. For my fans singing with me and dancing along showed me the light to a brighter future,” he said.

“All artists in my country I’ve opened up the door for all your performances in Qatar,” he added.

Here are some of the photos from the show.

