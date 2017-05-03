Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Gov. Ambode receives delegates of First Annual Diaspora Festival in Badagry

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), presenting a State plaque to Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa during the courtesy visit by the delegates of First Annual Diaspora Festival in Badagry at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), with Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa during the courtesy visit by the delegates of First Annual Diaspora Festival in Badagry at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd right), with Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa (3rd left); the Mobee of Badagry, High Chief Patrick Yedenu Mobee (2nd left); President, African Renaissance Foundation (AREFO), Mr. Babatunde Olaide-Masewaku (left); CEO, Agile Communication, Mr. Rufai Ladipo (right) and the Jegun of Badagry Kingdom, High Chief Michael Akapo (2nd right) during the courtesy visit by the delegates of First Annual Diaspora Festival in Badagry at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd right), with Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa (3rd left); the Mobee of Badagry, High Chief Patrick Yedenu Mobee (2nd left); President, African Renaissance Foundation (AREFO), Mr. Babatunde Olaide-Masewaku (left); the Jegun of Badagry Kingdom, High Chief Michael Akapo (2nd right); Crawford University, Igbesa, Prof. Alaba Simpson (right) and others during the courtesy visit by the delegates of First Annual Diaspora Festival in Badagry at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), being presented with Diaspora Magazines by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa during the courtesy visit by the delegates of First Annual Diaspora Festival in Badagry at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle), in a group photograph with the delegates of First Annual Diaspora Festival in Badagry and some members of the State Executive Council during the courtesy visit to the Governor by the delegates at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

 

