Photos: Here’s what went down as Mbale crowned its best deejay

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

By Our Reporter

El Tanjia in Mbale was on fire on Friday as 12 local deejays competed for the title of best DJ in town.

After the first round of playing which lasted three minutes, only six spin-masters who included DJ’s Deno, Stoat, Meddie, Sadamix, Genious and Dick 75 made it to the second round. The second round which also lasted three minute saw the competitors scratching while others simply chose to cross fade from one song to another. However, it was clear that all the 6 deejays were using dancehall music to hype up the crowd as they battled for the cash prize of Ugx 500K.

DJ Genious was the crowd’s clear favourite as he elicited wild cheers from the crowd during his set. He was ultimately crowned the night’s winner.

The finale of the 10th edition of the Club DJ awards championship will take place on 21st May at Lido Beach Entebbe with the winner walking away with two million shillings.

Here are some photos from the event:

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

