Photos: Here’s what you missed at the Zzina Beach Carnival

By Our Reporter

It was all fun and music at the Zzina Beach Carnival held on Sunday at One Love Beach in Busabala.

The fest which is now in its fourth edition attracted scores of revelers who had already started flocking the venue by 1pm. Besides taking a plunge in the water, revelers also indulged in several other fun activities which included tug of war, soccer, and sack racing among others.

As it approached dusk, the focus shifted to the main stage where revelers were got dancing to the hottest jams at the moment as Galaxy FM deejays took over the turntables. The already ecstatic crowd was later treated to a host of performances from Uganda’s top artistes who included Nutty Neithan, David Lutalo, Ziza Bafana, Geosteady and many others.

The party finally came to a close at around 10 pm.

Here are some of the photos from the carnival.

