Photos: Horrifying Moment A Dangerous Sea Lion Drags Girl Underwater (Video

A little girl was left traumatised after a sea lion grabbed her as she sat on the edge of a pier before dragging her underwater. The horrifying incident took place at the Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf in Richmond B.C., in Canada, as tourists watched the animal looking for fish. Footage shows people laughing as the sea …

The post Photos: Horrifying Moment A Dangerous Sea Lion Drags Girl Underwater (Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

