Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Igbo man allegedly gets married to Muslim lady in Malaysia

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

A set of trending photos on social media has shown a Nigerian man claimed to be Igbo by tribe alleged to have gotten married to a Muslim lady in Malaysia.

As claimed, the Nigerian Igbo man identified as Collins tied the knot with his Muslim bride in a wedding ceremony held in Jasin District in Melaka, Malaysia.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The report also claims Mr. Collins’ friends and some members of his family were present to grace the occasion alongside his girlfriend’s family members.

Igbo man weds Muslim lady
Igbo man weds Muslim lady
Igbo man weds Muslim lady
Igbo man weds Muslim lady
Igbo man weds Muslim lady

The post Photos: Igbo man allegedly gets married to Muslim lady in Malaysia appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.