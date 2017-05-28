Photos: IPOB supporters donate Cow allegedly named ‘Buhari’ to Nnamdi Kanu

In the photo, two of the claimed IPOB members who donated the cow are seen standing with Nnamdi Kanu while another picture shows them standing beside the said cow named ‘Buhari.

Vanguard

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

