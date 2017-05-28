Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: IPOB supporters donate Cow allegedly named ‘Buhari’ to Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on May 28, 2017

Photos: IPOB supporters donate Cow allegedly named ‘Buhari’ to Nnamdi Kanu

In the photo, two of the claimed IPOB members who donated the cow are seen standing with Nnamdi Kanu while another picture shows them standing beside the said cow named ‘Buhari.

Vanguard

