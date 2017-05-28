Photos: IPOB supporters donate Cow allegedly named ‘Buhari’ to Nnamdi Kanu
In the photo, two of the claimed IPOB members who donated the cow are seen standing with Nnamdi Kanu while another picture shows them standing beside the said cow named ‘Buhari.
The post Photos: IPOB supporters donate Cow allegedly named ‘Buhari’ to Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on Vanguard News.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!