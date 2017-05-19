Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Iyanya Goes Blonde

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavins act, Iyanya has joined the list of Nigerian male artistes who decided to go blonde. The decision comes after the likes of YBNL boss, Olamide, Dr. SID, Wizkid, and some other artistes decided to go blonde. The singer flaunted his new look in new photos which surfaced online. See photos below:

The post Photos: Iyanya Goes Blonde appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.