PHOTOS: Lavish lifestyle of Canada-based alleged Nigerian fraudsters – The Punch

PHOTOS: Lavish lifestyle of Canada-based alleged Nigerian fraudsters
The expensive lifestyles of four Canada-based Nigerians are at the centre of a riveting police investigations into frauds running into several millions of dollars. The four Nigerians are alleged to be involved in credit card fraud and mail pilfering …
Two Nigerian-Canadians Arrested In Toronto For Fraud, Theft
