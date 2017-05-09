Photos: Mercy Aigbe Cheated On Her Husband With Me – Abuja Based Model Alleges

A social media user has alleged that Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe who has since dropped her husband’s name, Gentry, from her name following an alleged domestic violence incident cheated on her husband with him for some months in 2016. The claim made by the social media user comes after the actress’ husband, Lanre Gentry had…

The post Photos: Mercy Aigbe Cheated On Her Husband With Me – Abuja Based Model Alleges appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

