Photos: Mercy Aigbe Lands In UK Hospital After Domestic Abuse By Husband

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Following the domestic abuse case which led to the imprisonment of her man, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has landed in a UK hospital. Recall that the actress who released some photos of herself covered in blood after the alleged domestic assault on her by her husband was reported to have suffered a cranial fracture due…

The post Photos: Mercy Aigbe Lands In UK Hospital After Domestic Abuse By Husband appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

