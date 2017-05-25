Photos: Mercy Aigbe Lands In UK Hospital After Domestic Abuse By Husband

Following the domestic abuse case which led to the imprisonment of her man, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has landed in a UK hospital. Recall that the actress who released some photos of herself covered in blood after the alleged domestic assault on her by her husband was reported to have suffered a cranial fracture due…

