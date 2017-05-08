Photos: Mun G pulls massive crowd at Sente Zange concert

By Our Reporter

Singer Emmanuel Matovu Mungi commonly known as Mun G excited fans on Saturday during his “Ondisa Bubi Sente Zange” concert that was held at Freedom city Mall, Entebbe Road.

The show which started at 7 pm registered one of the highest numbers of fans who began storming the venue as early as 6pm. By 8;30 the venue was full from the VIP Section to the ordinary section.

Mun G who took to the stage at around 10pm was welcomed by thunderous screams, cheers and ululations from the crowd.

The Kuntakinte entertainment boss didn’t disappoint as he put up an energetic performance that kept her fans on their feet. He fired up the crowd with his hit songs like Sala Puleesa, Byayanga, Big bumpa, Sente zange among others.

There were also guest performances from several artistes like Navio and Gravity Omutujju among others.

Here are some photos form the show.

