PHOTOS: Music Artiste Skales Covers The Latest Issue Of Vibe.ng Magazine

May 2, 2017

Skales “The Never Say Never Guy” has survived a rough childhood, a rougher beginning of his career, several cyber-attacks on his self-esteem and even a ghastly accident but non of these stopped him from being consistent with the hard work of releasing hit jams, proving why he is the Never Say Never Guy. Accompanied with super fresh photos, […]

