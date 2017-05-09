Photos: Musician Ekky enjoys vacation in Dubai

Musician Ekky is enjoying life in Dubai.

We have learnt that the “Trouble Maker” hitmaker jetted off to the oil-rich city last week to indulge her wanderlust spirit.

She is now creating new memories, and recently revealed that she had finally managed to tick off one more thing off her bucket list.

“Desert Safari Dubai off the bucket list. Such an awesome experience bashing sand dunes,” she said.

Here are some photos of Ekky enjoying herself in Dubai:

