Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Nicki Minaj Bares Flesh In Roped Up Photos

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Entertainment, Music, Video | 0 comments

American Female rapper, Nicki Minaj who was involved in an online feud with Femcee, Remy Ma which led to the release of singles has released some new raunchy photos. The rapper who torpedoed the tracks released by Remy Ma with three tracks dissing her ‘hater’ was pictured on set of a new video shoot. Nicki…

The post Photos: Nicki Minaj Bares Flesh In Roped Up Photos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.