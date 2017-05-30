Photos: Niger bridge, towns, roads, markets deserted as Biafrans mark Day

The Sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, witnessed a total compliance by residents of Onitsha the commercial city, and Nnewi, the industrial town of Anambra State and other parts of South -East.

Pictures of some parts of the East show that the ever busy Niger bridge known for long traffic, major towns in Onitsha, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, and some markets were deserted as if it was in the civil war days.

The post Photos: Niger bridge, towns, roads, markets deserted as Biafrans mark Day appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

