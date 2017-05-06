Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Nigerian Man Reconstructs His Old Volkswagen Beetle To Look Like A Rolls Royce

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

A Nigerian Mechanical Engineer put his gifted hands to work on an old modeled Volkswagen Beetle and the end product is nothing short of amazing. The gifted mechanical engineer, Muhammad Abdul Modibbo who is the founder of Gamji Automobile located in Zaki Ibiam area of Benue State was according to Isa Bature who shared photos…

The post Photos: Nigerian Man Reconstructs His Old Volkswagen Beetle To Look Like A Rolls Royce appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.