Photos: Nigerian Soldiers allegedly brutalise Nigerian Students

The attack by security officials on civilians has continued on the rise, the latest of these casualty is the allegedly assault by the Nigerian soldiers to students during the Students Union Government election at Bauchi State College of Education Kangere on Wednesday, May 24. Vice President, National Affairs of the National Association of Nigerian Students, …

The post Photos: Nigerian Soldiers allegedly brutalise Nigerian Students appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

