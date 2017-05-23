Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Nigerians rock Aso ebi at a graduation ceremony in the US

The Nigerian Culture is always the same every where in the World,  pictures of two Nigerian families went viral on the internet who stormed their children’s graduation ceremony in the US wearing Aso ebi. The families represented Nigeria by adding more colour to the event with their unique aso ebi carved out in different styles. …

