Photos : Nnamdi Kanu reunites with his wife

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The recently released leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has reunited with his wife after almost two years of been in Kuje Prison.He  is pictured above with his wife, Uchechi, in Enugu. Another photo after the cut…

