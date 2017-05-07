Photos : Nnamdi Kanu reunites with his wife
The recently released leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has reunited with his wife after almost two years of been in Kuje Prison.He is pictured above with his wife, Uchechi, in Enugu. Another photo after the cut…
The post Photos : Nnamdi Kanu reunites with his wife appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
