Photos: Obasanjo son’s wedding
Olujonwo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Temitope , daughter of Chief Kessington Adebutu, were joined together as husband and wife at the Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu, Lagos, Saturday. PHOTOS BY AKINWUNMI IBRAHIM
The couple, Temitope Adebutu and Adejonwo Obasanjo, cutting their wedding cake
The Couple: Olujonwo Obasanjo and Temitope Adebutu; during the wedding ceremony held at Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu, Lagos.
From left: Bride’s father, Adebutu, the groom, Olujonwo; the bride, Temitope; groom’s father, Obasanjo, and bride’s mother, Mrs. Roseline Adebutu
From left: U.S Consul General, Dr. (Mrs) Arese Carrington; her husband, Amb. Walter Carrington, and U.S. Consul General, Mr. John Bray
From left: Mrs. Stella Okoli; Mrs. Cordelia Agboti; Erelu Abiola-Dosumu and Olori Modupe Oladunni
From left: Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; his wife, Olori Wuraola; a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel ,and wife, Yeye Olufunke
From left to right: Groom’s father, Former President Olusegun, his daughter, Mrs. Bunmi Obasanjo-Williams; Bride’s parents, Mrs. Roseline, her husband, Chief Kesington Adebutu and the couple, Temitope Adebutu and Adejonwo Obasanjo
From left: Sen. Anthony Adefuye; Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe and wife, Oluwayemi
From left: Onijagba of Ijagbaland, Oba Samson Adesanya; Alado of Adoland, Oba Solagbade Osokowu and Aminisan of Oko, Oba Adeoye Sanni
Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN (left), and Chairman, Juli Pharmacy, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi
From left: Wife of the Former President, Mrs. Bola; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; Mrs. Bunmi Obasanjo-Williams and Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo; during the wedding ceremony of their children held at Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu, Lagos, on Saturday…PHOTO BY AKINWUNMI IBRAHIM
