Photos of 100 level University of Ibadan Law student who jumped to her death

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Here are photos of Deborah Effiong, the 100 Level female student of University of Ibadan who jumped to her death on Monday during a show at her hall of residence.

Late Deborah reportedly jumped from a dangerous position in her hall of resident and was later found by her colleagues in a seemingly helpless condition in the precinct of the hall. More photos below…

