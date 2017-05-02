Photos of #BbNaija Marvis clubs with 2Baba, Peter Okoye, Ice Prince, Sound Sultan, Denrele

Onne princess and Big Brother 2017 star, Marvis, was pictured last night clubbing at Joker Club Benin city with 2Baba, Peter Okoye, Ice Prince, Sound Sultan and Denrele. The ex-housemate who was smiling in almost all photos, really had a wonderful time at the club. More photos below:

The post Photos of #BbNaija Marvis clubs with 2Baba, Peter Okoye, Ice Prince, Sound Sultan, Denrele appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

