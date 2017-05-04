Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos of fans, including 14-year-old female Man U fan that died in Calabar tragedy

The Calabar viewing tragedy is not an incident to forget so soon, a tragedy that saw no fewer than 9 persons watching the UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and Anderlecht Football clubs dead by electrocution.

One of the victims and an ardent Manchester United fan was 14-year-old Blessing Okon Udo, according to the father, Okon Udo, the late blessing was a football lover and even played too, adding that She was a student at Holy Secondary School, was in SS3 and was going to write her WAEC last month. Here are photos of the fans that died in the Tragedy.

RIP!!
