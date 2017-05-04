Photos of Nnamdi Kanu praying at an IPOB monument for fallen IPOB heroes
IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in Enugu State, visited an IPOB monument to pray for fallen IPOB heroes and restoration of Biafra.
