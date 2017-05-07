Photos of Nnamdi Kanu’s wife, Uchechi Okwu-Kanu in Nigeria To Visit Her Husband | Biafra News Today May, 7th 2017

Uchechi Okwu-Kanu, wife of the Leader of Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu Visited Nigeria.

She is currently with her husband in his hometown, Isiama Afara, Umuahia in Abia state.

Nnamdi Kanu landed in his hometown on Friday to see his parents for the first time after his release.

