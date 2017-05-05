Photos of Ooni of Ife as a young man have surfaced online

NAIJ.COM

Years before he became one of the most revered traditional rulers in Nigeria, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, was a youth in every way. The man who currently sits on the most revered throne in Yorubaland, was and still is a dashing young …



and more »