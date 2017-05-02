Pages Navigation Menu

Photos Of Prophet TB Joshua Making Plans With 3 Prominent Israeli Mayors To Leave Nigeria

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Report has it that Nigerian Prophet T.B. Joshua may be planning to leave Nigeria and relocate his ministry to the nation of Israel. The prophet recently returned from the ‘Holy Land’ after holding meetings with three prominent Israeli mayors of Jerusalem, Tiberias and the Jordan Valley.

TB Joshua reportedly said Israel offered him both land and facilities in an area around the biblical site of the Sea of Galilee for the Nigerian Pastor to organise meetings for international pilgrims and that his decision to leave was not connected to the “persecution” he endured during his ministry.
He met with the mayor of Tiberias, Joseph Ben David.
He also met with  the Mayor of Jérusalem, Nir Barkat.

He met with the Mayor of Jordan Valley, Idan Grinbaum.

