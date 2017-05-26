Photos: Osinbajo Celebrates Children’s Day With Student in Aso Rock

MyNaijaInfo.com

Children’s Day: Osinbajo And Students Tour Aso Rock. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, kickstarts May 27th Children’s Day Celebration with students from various schools in Abuja on a Villa Tour at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. See Photos below….

The post Photos: Osinbajo Celebrates Children’s Day With Student in Aso Rock appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

