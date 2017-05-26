Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTOS: Osinbajo, students on tour of Presidential Villa

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, kickstarts May 27th Children’s Day Celebration with students from various schools in Abuja on a Villa Tour at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. 26th May 2017. Photo:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

