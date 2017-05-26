PHOTOS: Osinbajo, students on tour of Presidential Villa

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, kickstarts May 27th Children’s Day Celebration with students from various schools in Abuja on a Villa Tour at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. 26th May 2017. Photo:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

