Photos: Patience Jonathan, others at IBB daughter’s wedding

Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida gave out his last daughter, Halimat, in marriage today in Minna, Niger State.

In attendance were ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Bukola Saraki and others

Bola TGen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida daughter’s wedding in Minna, Niger State.
Patience Jonathan at Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida daughter’s wedding in Minna, Niger State.
Ben Bruce and Sule Lamido Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida daughter’s wedding in Minna, Niger State.

