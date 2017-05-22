PHOTOS: PDP Chieftains storm S/Court as Markafi faction wins round one

FEMI IPAYE The Ahmed Makarfi faction of Nigeria’s former ruling Peoples Democratic Party secured the first victory in its battle against a faction of the party led by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff at the Supreme Court on Monday as the apex court began the hearing of a suit which will determine which of the two contenders is the authentic executive of the party. The apex court, in its first ruling on the matter, struck out an application by Sheriff who was recognised as the National Chairman of the PDP by virtue of an Appeal Court ruling of about three months ago. The Sheriff faction had in the application asked the Supreme Court not to hear the appeal of the Markarfi faction against the Appeal Court ruling.

