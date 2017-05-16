PHOTOS: Prof. Pat Utomi endorses The Entrepreneur Africa Magazine; Commends Churchill for Plans to Empower youths

Encomiums have continued to pour in for the Rebirth edition (May 2017) of The Entrepreneur Africa. The latest endorsement is coming from the famous professor of political economy, and one time Nigerian presidential candidate, Prof. Pat Utomi.

During a recent visit to his office by the magazine’s team, led by its editor/publisher, Barr. David Agu, Prof. Utomi, who has once graced the cover of the magazine, lauded the magazine for taking the message of entrepreneurship to a continental level. He equally commended Dr. Olakunle Churchill, Chairman of Big Church Group, who’s on the cover of the Rebirth edition, saying his plans to empower 36,000 youths through agro business program, The Green Project, is a welcome development that should be encouraged.

During the meeting, which took place at his Victoria Island office, the President of Lagos Business School took time to read through the pages of the magazine, stating that there’s been a big improvement, as the magazine now presents a great read.



Meanwhile, the magazine has decided to offer the digital copy of the Rebirth edition for FREE, and this can be downloaded at theentrepreneurafrica.com.

To read the full story of Dr. Churchill and learn how to be one of the 36,000 beneficiaries of the Green Project, download the digital copy of the magazine on the website above, or use this LINK

“Preparations are in top gears to flag off the Green Project in Lagos, soon”, says Dr. Olakunle Churchill.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

